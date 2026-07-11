Memphis Walked-off for Second Straight Night at Gwinnett
Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 6-5 loss on Friday night at Gwinnett Field.
First baseman Leo Bernal started the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning. Catcher Yohel Pozo later tied the game with a solo home run of his own. Memphis took the lead in the top of the ninth inning on a second baseman Ramon Mendoza RBI single.
Starting pitcher Mason Molina allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out six. The left-handed pitcher worked 4.0 innings in his second Triple-A start. For the second straight night, the Redbirds bullpen allowed the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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