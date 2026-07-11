Power Surge Soars Indians Above Mud Hens

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Jhostynxon Garcia and Termarr Johnson each hit two-run home runs, in the third and eighth innings, respectively, as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-3, on Friday night at Victory Field.

The Indians (10-6, 41-50) opened with four runs in the first three frames. Garcia plated the first of the game with a bloop single in the first inning. With two outs in the third, Ronny Simon started a rally with a single and stole second base, his 24th swiped bag of the season. Enmanuel Valdez crushed a double off the wall for a 2-0 lead and Garcia hit a towering ball down the left field line to break it open, 4-0.

Toledo (9-7, 43-47) turned things around with three runs in the seventh inning, cutting the deficit to one run. Max Clark hit his eighth homer of the season, a two-run shot, and Gage Workman hit a sacrifice fly. The Mud Hens offense for the night ended there. Johnson then blasted a baseball for two insurance runs in the eighth.

Jaden Woods started a bullpen game for Indy and tossed 2.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts. Derek Diamond (W, 2-0) then followed with 2.0 shutout stanzas and Nick Dombkowski tossed the next 3.0, allowing three runs. Justin Meis blanked Toledo in the eighth inning and Beau Burrows (S, 5) recorded the final three outs to seal the win. Troy Watson (L, 3-3) allowed four runs across 5.0 innings for Toledo.

Indy and Toledo continue their six-game series on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Indianapolis celebrates the 30th anniversary of Victory Field, as Pittsburgh's No. 21 prospect RHP Khristian Curtis (2-1, 7.02) is scheduled to start for the Indians. RHP Dylan File (5-5, 5.73) will take the mound for the Mud Hens.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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