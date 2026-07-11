Melendez and Morel Mash Homers in Seven-Inning Victory over Norfolk Friday

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets'MJ Melendez in action

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets'MJ Melendez in action(Syracuse Mets)

Norfolk, VA - After a nearly three-hour rain delay pushed the start time, the Syracuse Mets labored and rallied past the Norfolk Tides for a 3-2 victory in seven innings on Friday night at Harbor Park.

Norfolk (4-11, 32-58) struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Heston Kjerstad doubled and came home on an RBI double by Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Encarnacion-Strand later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Tides a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (8-8, 45-44) answered in the fifth. Christopher Morel launched a solo home run to left-center field, his second homer of the week, trimming the deficit to 2-1. Later in the inning, Ben Rortvedt walked and Cristian Pache followed with a bunt single before Vidal Bruján drew a walk to load the bases. Jihwan Bae grounded into a double play, allowing Rortvedt to score and tie the game, 2-2.

The Mets took the lead in the sixth when MJ Melendez crushed a solo home run to right-center field, his seventh home run of the season, putting Syracuse ahead, 3-2.

Norfolk threatened in the bottom of the fifth, but Felipe De La Cruz entered with runners at the corners and two outs to retire Johnathan Rodríguez on a popout, preserving the tie. The bullpen continued to hold the lead from there, as Ben Simon worked out of a sixth-inning jam before recording the final four outs of the game.

Jack Wenninger started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over 4.2 innings while striking out four. De La Cruz recorded the final out of the fifth, and Simon finished the final 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save.

Morel finished 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, and a run scored, while Melendez provided the game-winning blast in the sixth. Pache added two hits, and the Syracuse defense turned three double plays, including a key inning-ending twin killing in the sixth.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Norfolk on Saturday evening at Harbor Park. Right-hander Jack Weisenburger is scheduled to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Nestor German. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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