Brady House Completes First Red Wings Cycle Since 2004 in Win over WooSox

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming into Friday night's contest on a four-game losing streak, the Rochester Red Wings (7-9, 52-37) bounced back to keep the series alive against Worcester (8-8, 44-43) with a 10-4 victory. 3B Brady House motored the engine offensively, capping off the first cycle by a Red Wings hitter in 22 seasons with a long single off the right field wall in the top of the ninth. 2B Cayden Wallace connected on his first Triple-A home run, and SS Trey Lipscomb & DH Riley Adams both turned in multi-hit performances.

Worcester's offense picked up where it left off Thursday, as CF Braiden Ward drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning. Ward then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before scoring on a wild pitch, giving the WooSox an early 1-0 lead. SS Vinny Capra followed with a walk after a 10-pitch at-bat, and C Mickey Gasper also drew a walk. Rochester's defense settled in from there, turning a double play after a popout to end the inning and prevent any further damage.

Rochester responded immediately in the top of the second inning as C Harry Ford drew a walk. Ford later advanced to third on a double by SS Trey Lipscomb and scored on a groundout to tie the game at 1-1. After being held at second on the groundout, Lipscomb came around to score on a double by Riley Adams, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

The Red Wings' offense continued to roll in the top of the third, as 1B Yohandy Morales smashed his 16th double of the season. Morales later scored on a double by Brady House, extending Rochester's lead to 3-1.

Once again, Mickey Gasper drew a walk and later advanced to second on a single by Andrew Knizner. Gasper moved to third on Allan Castro's fielder's choice before scoring on Castro's stolen base and Rochester's second throwing error of the game, cutting the Red Wings' lead to 3-2 at the end of the third inning.

After back-to-back groundouts opened the top of the fifth inning, Brady House launched his sixth home run of the season, leaving him a single shy of the cycle and extending the Red Wings' lead to 4-2.

To start the Rochester seventh, Riley Adams drew a walk, and later scored on a home run from Caden Wallace, his first career Triple-A home run, to make it 6-2 Red Wings. After a groundout, Yohandys Morales got hit by a pitch.

Leading off the top of the eighth inning, Harry Ford crushed his 10th double of the season. Ford advanced to third on a single by Trey Lipscomb before scoring on a single from Joey Wiemer, extending the Red Wings' lead to 7-2 while moving Lipscomb to second. After a pitching change resulted in back-to-back strikeouts, CF Christian Franklin singled to score Lipscomb. Franklin advanced to second on the throw to third, while Wiemer moved to third, extending Rochester's lead to 8-2.

Leading off the ninth inning, Brady House singled deep off the right field wall to complete the cycle. House advanced to second on a single by RF Andrew Pinckney. After a strikeout, Trey Lipscomb doubled to score House and move Pinckney to third, extending Rochester's lead to 9-2. Pinckney then scored on a WooSox wild pitch, which also moved Lipscomb to third, giving the Red Wings a 10-2 lead.

To begin their final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning, 1B Nathan Hickey drew a walk. Tyler McDonough then smashed a two-run home run, cutting Rochester's lead to 10-4. Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and later advanced to second on Vinny Capra's single. Both runners moved up 90 feet after Mickey Gasper drew a walk, but a strikeout on a foul tip and a groundout ended the WooSox's late rally, giving the Red Wings a six-run victory.

RHP Luis Perales got the start for Rochester and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing four hits, five walks, and two unearned runs while striking out four. RHP Luke Young relieved Perales and pitched 1.0 inning, issuing one walk while recording one strikeout. RHP Jack Sinclair entered for Young, pitching 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one hit. RHP Cole Henry followed Sinclair and pitched 0.1 inning, allowing one hit, two runs, and one walk while recording one strikeout. RHP Paxton Schultz came on for Henry and pitched 0.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while recording one strikeout.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game today is 3B Brady House. The Georgia native became the first Red Wing to hit for the cycle since Michael Restovich did it against Durham on May 8, 2004. He is the third player in the International League to accomplish the feat, and first to do so against Worcester since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021.

Rochester will play game five of the series against the Red Sox Saturday at 4:05 p.m., as they look to win two in a row. RHP Chandler Champlain will make the start for Rochester, his 13th of the season.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.