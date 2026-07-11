IronPigs Drop Slugfest to Clippers
Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Down 7-0 early, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-8, 43-48) nearly allied all the way back, but fell 10-7 to the Columbus Clipper (9-7, 50-40) Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Columbus plated two in the first on RBI base hits by Bo Naylor and CJ Kayfus before tacking two more on in the second on an Angel Genao RBI single and Juan Brito RBI double. Three more came around in the third on a Dayan Frias RBI triple and Cooper Ingle two-run homer.
Robert Moore got the 'Pigs on the board with a solo homer in the fifth before Tommy Pham added another with an RBI single. Columbus got one of those runs back in the sixth with a Brito solo homer.
Otto Kemp swatted a solo homer to start the sixth before Felix Reyes socked a two-run homer in the seventh, followed by Kemp's second homer of the day, a two-run shot, to cut it to an 8-7 deficit.
Four walks in the eighth led to two key Columbus insurance runs, giving them a 10-7 win.
Rorik Maltrud (W, 3-0) picked up the win for Columbus, allowing just three runs in six innings while Andrew Painter (L, 0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing seven runs in 2.2 innings.
The IronPigs and Clippers continue their series on Saturday, July 11th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Logan T. Allen for Columbus.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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