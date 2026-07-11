Bush Jr. and Madrigal Make Moves to Secure Friday Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Jacksonville, FL --- Homer Bush sprinted home on a tie-breaking single by Nick Madrigal in the ninth inning to lift the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-9 at VyStar Ballpark on Friday night.

Bush reached on an error just after Cooper Kinney was thrown out attempting to stretch a single into a double. Bush immediately stole second base, then advanced to third as the throw from catcher Agustin Ramirez was not caught and defiÃâected into right-center. With the Jacksonville infield drawn in, Madrigal softly singled past second baseman Connor Norby with two strikes to put Durham (12-3) ahead 10-9.

Owen Wild (W, 2-0), who notched his first Triple-A win on Tuesday night with two scoreless innings, retired six straight batters to close out his second straight win from the Durham pen.

The Bulls raced out to a 5-0 lead and later 7-3, only to see Jacksonville (8-8) rally to take the lead in the last of the seventh inning.

Logan Davidson and Bush connected for second inning homers for a 3-0 lead, then a pair of sac fiÃâies in the third by Blake Sabol and Tatem Levins boosted the advantage to 5-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp scored three runs - two unearned - off Hunter Bigge in the fourth before the Bulls regained control in the fifth. Bush doubled home two runs with two outs to make it 7-3.

But Jacksonville hit a pair of homers in the sixth against reliever Logan Workman, then went ahead in the seventh when Johnny Olmstead doubled home the go-ahead runs on his 26th birthday, putting Jacksonville up 8-7.

Durham tied the game in the eighth when Jake Cave raced home from second on an infield single by Levins, which was knocked down by Norby, but not controlled. Cave, running on two-out contact, fiÃâew past third as Norby ran the ball down in the shallow outfield grass and beat the throw to tie the game 9-9.

Durham leads the series 3-games-to-1, and in all three Bulls wins, Durham has trailed in the eighth or ninth inning.

Durham maintained its 1 1/2 game edge in the International League over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will send Mason Englert (0-2, 4.60) on Saturday night against Dax Fulton (2-5, 5.98) at 6:35 PM ET.

Notes: Logan Davidson doubled, homered and walked twice in a game he was not scheduled to start. However, Jacob Melton was scratched after batting practice and Davidson was inserted into the starting nine.... Bush, who won Thursday's game with a safety squeeze bunt, hit his third homer of the season and drove in three. After reaching on an error in the ninth, Bush stole his first base since June 25th, took third on a throwing error, then scored the winning run on Madrigal's single. Bush also made a potentially game-saving catch on a slicing fiÃâyball into right-center by Deyvison De Los Santos in the sixth inning to deny Jacksonville two more runs.... Alexander Alberto tossed two hitless innings in an opening assignment for the Bulls.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.