Bulls Squeeze Past Shrimp in Late-Inning Rally

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Jacksonville, FL --- The Durham Bulls scored three times in the eighth inning to squeak past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-5 at VyStar Ballpark on Thursday night.

Durham (11-3) opened up a 1 1/2 game lead in the International League's second half with its second comeback win in three games against Jacksonville (8-7).

The Bulls trailed 5-2 in the seventh when the rally began. Logan Davidson tripled to start the frame and scored on a single by Homer Bush to make it 5-3.

In the eighth against Jacksonville Futures Game reliever Karson Milbrandt (L, 0-2), Jake Cave walked then was doubled to third by Logan Driscoll. Blake Sabol followed with a game-tying two-run single to right-center, with Sabol taking second on a throw home.

Davidson singled to right, moving Sabol to third. Bush then laid down a perfect safety squeeze to score Sabol with the go-ahead run 6-5.

Cam Hill (S, 4) notched his fourth save of the season and the first save where he worked two innings. Hill pitched through a leadoff walk in the eighth and then escaped a first and second, none out jam in the ninth. After a walk and single, Hill induced a bunt popout from Connor Norby, then Agustin Ramirez lined out to third baseman Carson Williams, who fired to second base to double up Deyvison De Los Santos to end the game.

The Bulls, who won Tuesday's series opener despite issuing 11 walks, won Thursday night while walking 10 Jacksonville batters.

Brody Hopkins made the start, working four innings in 76 pitches, walking six and permitting four runs.

Durham opened the scoring in the first when Oliver Dunn homered on the game's fourth pitch from Brandon White. White then walked four batters in the 39-pitch first inning, forcing home a run, but dodged further damage across his four inning start.

In the second, Hopkins permitted a single, then walked three straight. After a sacrifice fiÃây and groundout each scored a run, Hopkins walked his fourth of the inning before striking out Graham Pauley to end the frame.

Davidson went 2-3 with a walk and a run, while Homer Bush was 1-3 with two RBI in the victory.

The fourth game of the series is slated for Friday night at 7:05 PM ET with Ty Johnson (4-1, 2.74) expected to start opposite Patrick Monteverde (2-2, 5.20).

Notes: Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Steven Matz made his first rehab appearance for Durham, throwing 25 pitches in the rain in the fifth inning. Matz, who has been on the injured list since June 24th with a left ankle injury, permitted three hits and one run, although one of the hits was a double to center field that Homer Bush lost in the sky and rain... The Bulls have issued 27 walks in the first three games of the series. The Jumbo Shrimp have walked 15... The Jumbo Shrimp were out of ABS challenges 11 pitches into the game.

Catcher Agustin Ramirez incorrectly challenged two calls within the first three batters of the game.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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