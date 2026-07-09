WooSox Game Information

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN.

JULY 9th ROCHESTER (6-8)/(51-36) at WORCESTER (7-7)/(43-42) 6:45 pm

Rochester Red Wings LHP Jackson Kent (5-2, 4.26) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Osvaldo Berrios (2-1, 2.08)

A Grand Finish and a Grand Start - The Worcester Red Sox rode a pair of grand slam homeruns to a doubleheader sweep of the Rochester Red Wings last night at Polar Park. The WooSox won the opener, 5-4 thanks to a Tyler McDonough grand slam in the 6th (and next to last inning) and then rolled to a 10-2 victory in the nightcap keyed by a grand slam from Brett Harris (who today was recalled to Boston). The victories last night came after the WooSox had lost 11 of their previous 12 meetings with the Red Wings since May 2. The clubs are back at it tonight for a single game at 6:45 pm (game three of their 6-game series). The game is live on NESN and heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Heading in the Right Direction - The WooSox have won 3 in a row and 7 of their last 9 games to even their second half record at 7-7. They have also gone back over the .500 mark overall on the season at 43-42 for the first time in two and a half weeks since they ended the first half with a 36-35 record on June 21.

You Guys Again? - The WooSox are hosting their chief nemesis the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this week/weekend for the final time this season. The Red Wings own the 2nd best overall record in the entire 20-team International League (at 51-36) behind only 1st half champ Memphis (54-35). The Sox and Wings are meeting for the third month in a row this week/weekend. The WooSox had lost 11 of 12 meetings with the Red Wings between May 2 - June 13, but their doubleheader sweep on Wednesday cut the Sox deficit in the season-series to, 12 games to 6. In their two most recent series, the Sox were swept in an abbreviated 5-game set here at home from May 19-23 and last month dropped 4 of 5 in another abbreviated 5-game series in Rochester from June 9-12.

This Series - Worcester and Rochester will play two more weeknight games (tonight & tomorrow both at 6:45 pm) followed by the usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be the final game before the All-Star break when the WooSox and the entire International League join with all MLB teams to enjoy four straight off-days (next Monday - Thursday, July 13-16).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Last 10 games (9-for-30, .300) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 7 runs scored, and 8 walks.

Vinny Capra Last 10 games (9-for-35) with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. Has a .291 batting average in 39 road games (41-for-141) with a team-high 21 RBI on road.

Allan Castro Has hit in 11 of his last 14 games (18-for-50, .360) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI. In his last 27 games is batting .327 (37-for-113).

Mickey Gasper Has a 10-game hitting streak that started in early-May before his promotion to Boston and has continued in 6-games since his return. Overall in those 10 games (15-for-34, .441) with 5 HR, 11 RBI, and 11 runs.

Tyler McDonough Has a 6-game hitting streak (7-for-16) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 7 runs scored. Last 15 games is batting .333 (15-for-45) with 4 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-18) with 2 HR & 9 RBI. In his last 22 games is hitting .301 (25-for-83) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 16 RBI.

Braiden Ward Hit in 5 of his last 7 games (10-for-28, .357) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI and 9 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 7 of his last 9 games for a total of 11 runs. Has reached base safely in 40 of his last 46 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 38 SB. Has been hit by pitch 20 times to lead the league. Those 20 HBP are an all-time WooSox record and are tied for the Pawtucket Red Sox (1973-2019) record for Most HBP in a season which is also 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .293 average at home in 28 games (29-for-99) with 24 SB.

Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save.

Wyatt Olds Last 15 relief appearances - 15.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 24 SO.

Eduardo Rivera Last 5 relief appearances is 2-0 - 8.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tonight, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Meet & Greet with former Red Sox great Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd; and Fitchburg Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:45 pm UniBank Fireworks to the music of NickelCreed; and Spencer Town Takeover, presented by Flexcon.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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