Hens' Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Just Short

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Hens came within one strike of stealing Game Three on Thursday night, but Indianapolis walked it off in the bottom of the 9th to hand Toledo a 6-5 loss. The Indians collected 13 hits while the Hens recorded nine and committed two errors in the back-and-forth contest.

Indianapolis struck first in the opening inning when Enmanuel Valdez launched a 434-foot solo home run, giving the Indians a quick 1-0 lead.

The Indians added another run in the 2nd. With one out, Nick Cimillo reached on a throwing error by Gage Workman at shortstop before advancing to second on a wild pitch from Ty Madden. Termarr Johnson followed with a walk, and Ronny Simon lined a one-hop single into center field to score Cimillo and extend Indianapolis' lead to 2-0.

The scoring continued in the 3rd. Jhostynxon Garcia lined a single over first base before stealing second and advancing to third on a groundout by Joshua Palacios. Then came one of the night's strangest plays. García broke for home on a fielder's choice to third by Jesús Castillo and avoided the tag at the plate, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Toledo finally broke through in the top of the 4th. Max Anderson reached on a single to left that deflected off the shortstop's glove before moving to second on a passed ball. Trei Cruz brought him home with a single to right, and Jace Jung followed with an RBI single of his own. Jung later advanced to third on a throwing error by the right fielder and a fielding error by the second baseman, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Indianapolis answered in the bottom of the 5th. Jhostynxon Garcia doubled off the left-center field wall before Joshua Palacios drew a walk. Cameron Barstad then singled to center, scoring Garcia and restoring the Indians' two-run advantage at 4-2.

Gage Workman gave the Hens new life in the 8th, launching a solo home run to center for his ninth of the season and trimming the deficit to 4-3.

The momentum didn't last long. Nick Cimillo opened the bottom of the inning with a single to left before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt by P.J. Hilson. A groundout moved him to third, and Ronny Simon followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 5-3.

Down to their final three outs, the Hens mounted one last rally in the 9th. Cal Stevenson beat out an infield single before the next two hitters were retired. Gage Workman then lined a single to center, and Max Anderson drew a walk to load the bases. Brett Callahan came through on the second pitch he saw, driving a line-drive single to right that scored both Stevenson and Workman to tie the game at 5-5.

The comeback, however, was short-lived. Jesus Castillo drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the 9th before Cameron Barstad singled to center, allowing Castillo to hustle to third. Moments later, Indianapolis secured the walk-off victory when Castillo scored on a wild pitch.

Toledo erased a two-run deficit in its final at-bat, but the late rally wasn't enough as Indianapolis claimed Game Three, 6-5. The Hens will look to even the series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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