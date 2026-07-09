Hens Shut out Indians in Game Two

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo evened its six-game series with Indianapolis on Wednesday night, shutting out the Indians, 2-0, behind a dominant performance from the pitching staff. Carl Edwards Jr. made his ninth appearance of the season, leading a five-pitcher effort that limited Indianapolis to just four hits.

The Hens broke through in the top of the 3rd. Max Clark and Max Anderson opened the inning with back-to-back singles before Eduardo Valencia stepped to the plate with two outs. Valencia delivered a single into left field, allowing Clark to score and giving Toledo a 1-0 advantage.

Toledo added another run in the 4th. Trei Cruz drove a ball to center field that just escaped the outfielder's glove, allowing him to race into third with a triple. Tyler Gentry followed with a sacrifice fly to deep left, and Cruz beat the throw home to double the Hens' lead.

Edwards Jr. turned in 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out six. Scott Effross recorded the final out of the 6th before Ricky Vanasco worked a scoreless 7th. Tyler Mattison handled the next 1.2 innings, and Tanner Rainey recorded the final out in the 9th to earn the save and secure Toledo's 2-0 victory.

The shutout was Toledo's first of the series as the pitching staff combined to hold Indianapolis scoreless on four hits while striking out eight. With the series now even at one game apiece, the Hens will look to build on the momentum when they return to Victory Field for Game Three on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Noticables:

Carl Edwards Jr.

W, 5.2 IP (3 H, 0 ER, 6 SO)







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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