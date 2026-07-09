Jacksonville Steamrolls Durham
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to four home runs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat up on the Durham Bulls, 12-2 Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp (50-37, 8-6) took the lead in the fourth. Kemp Alderman led off with a walk and Deyvison De Los Santos (11) blasted a two-run homer off Durham (38-50, 10-3) starter Michael Forret (1-2). Rece Hinds singled and reached second on an errant pick-off attempt. Andrew Pintar reached on an error, pushing Hinds to third. A double steal allowed Hinds to score from third putting Jacksonville ahead 3-2.
Jacksonville padded their lead in the fifth. Garret Forrester was hit by a pitch and scored on a two-run homer smacked by Matthew Etzel (11) to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-2 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead in the sixth. Gage Miller was hit by a pitch and Johnny Olmstead walked. A double steal coupled with a wild pitch allowed Miller to score Jacksonville's sixth run and pushed Olmstead to third. Kemp Alderman hit a two-run bomb, three batters later giving the Jumbo Shrimp an 8-2 lead.
Jacksonville continued the scoring in seventh. Graham Pauley led off with a walk and Hinds (12) followed with a two-run blast. Two consecutive walks to Miller and Olmstead put runners on first and second. Garret Forrester knocked in Miller with a double plating Jacksonville's eleventh run.
The Jumbo Shrimp tallied their final run in the eighth. De Los Santos was hit by a pitch and went to third on a double by Hinds. Andrew Pintar drove in De Los Santos with a sac fly, pushing the lead to 12-2.
The Durham Bulls opened the scoring in the fourth. Carson Williams led off with a single followed by another single by Jacob Melton, pushing Williams to third. After Melton stole second, both runners scored on a Tatem Levins two-run single.
Jacksonville and Durham continue their series with Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Brandon White (3-3, 5.88 ERA) and the Bulls will counter with RHP Brody Hopkins (3-7, 4.52 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
Gates open Thursday at 6 p.m. for Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $2 16-oz. and $3 24.oz. drafts at various locations throughout VyStar Ballpark. Make sure to warm up your vocal cords for crowd karaoke, pop punk edition.
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