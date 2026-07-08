Pitching Strong for Second Straight Day, But Saints Fall 3-1 to I-Cubs

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Runs were tough to come by for both teams on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. The Saints pitching once again was magnificent, but the offense managed just three hits, none after the second inning, and a three-run homer was the difference in a 3-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs.

The highest scoring first inning team in baseball, the Saints, scored a run in the first off the team that allows the most first inning runs in baseball. Walker Jenkins led off with a double to right-center, moved to third on a single to right by Matt Wallner, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Orlando Arcia making it 1-0. The double by Jenkins extended the Saints extra-base streak to 74 games, longest in baseball this season.

The long ball bit the Saints in the second as the first three hitters all collected a hit. Chas McCormick led off with a single to right, stole second and went to third on a single to right-center by James Triantos. Christian Bethancourt gave the I-Cubs a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to left, his ninth of the season. That was it for the scoring as Saints starter Aaron Rozek, in his first game since the birth of his first child, a daughter, went 4.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two.

Gabby Gonzalez collected a leadoff hit in the second for the Saints and that was followed by a walk to Cody Morissette. They were left stranded and I-Cubs starter Andrew Wentz retired 12 in a row before a leadoff walk to Major League rehabber Ryan Jeffers in the sixth. Jeffers went 0-3 with a walk.

The Saints only other baserunner was a two-out walk to Hendry Mendez in the ninth.

The bullpen was magnificent for the Saints as Raul Brito tossed 2.0 hitless, scoreless innings and struck out three. Cody Laweryson pitched a shutout seventh while giving up one hit and striking out three. Alejandro Hidalgo pitched a perfect eighth inning.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at 6:38 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (2-3, 6.89) to the mound against I-Cubs LHP Ty Blach (4-4, 5.89). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.