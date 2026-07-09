Murakami Delivers RBI Double in Charlotte's 6-3 Loss to Nashville
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights dropped a close contest to the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday evening by a final score of 6-3. The Sounds used a four-run seventh inning to create separation in what was a tight ballgame. The big frame ended up being the difference-maker.
The Knights struck first and it was Chicago White Sox superstar Munetaka Murakami who delivered. The Major League rehabber ripped an RBI double into the left-centerfield gap in the opening frame. Rikuu Nishida raced home from first base on the two-bagger.
Nashville took advantage of three free passes in the top of the second inning and plated two runs off Charlotte's starting pitcher David Sandlin. The Knights right-hander settled in and did not allow any further damage across his five-inning stint.
In the bottom of the sixth, Edgar Quero came through with an RBI single that knotted up the game 2-2. Once again, it was Nishida that crossed the plate for Charlotte.
After the Sounds put up their four-spot in the seventh, Nolan Jones began the comeback bid with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth. The Knights then loaded the bases but the potential go-ahead run ended up flying out to deep left field.
The loss evens up the series at one game apiece. Game Three is set for Thursday night at 7:04pm ET.
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