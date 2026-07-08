Bulls Steal Series Opener to Hand Jumbo Shrimp Fourth Straight Loss

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Durham Bulls played spoiler in the opening salvo of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's six-game homestand at VyStar Ballpark with a 9-8 comeback win Tuesday night.

With Jacksonville (49-38, 7-6) holding an 8-7 lead in the ninth and two outs away from locking down the win, Bulls (38-49, 10-2) outfielder Jake Cave (2) pummeled a game-tying solo homer to knot the score at eight. The Bulls began the top of the tenth with Jacob Melton as the placed runner at second base. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on an infield single from Homer Bush Jr. off Zach Pop (L, 1-4) to put Durham ahead for good, 9-8.

Durham opened the scoring in the top of the second after a walk to Nick Madrigal, who reached second on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on Logan Driscoll 's single one batter later to put the Bulls ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville responded with a five spot in the home second while taking advantage of multiple free passes. An error, walk and base hit loaded the bases with one out for Graham Pauley, who walked to force in the first Jumbo Shrimp run. Back-to-back bases loaded walks from Agustín Ramírez and Connor Norby lifted Jacksonville to a 3-1 lead and brought an end to Durham starting pitcher Joe Boyle's evening. Jacob Berry welcomed new Durham right-hander Alexander Alberto to the ballgame with a two-run double to left to open up a 5-1 lead.

The Bulls rocked three homers off Jacksonville starter Bradley Blalock in the top of the third to flip the script. The frame began with a walk and a base hit to bring up Jake Fraley (1), who crushed a three-run bomb to cut the lead to one. Carson Williams (11) and Melton (4) each launched solo homers to give Durham three straight longballs and a 6-5 advantage.

Durham tacked on another run in the fourth. Gavin Lux provided a one-out single and moved to second on another errant pickoff throw. He scored on a Williams single to push the Durham lead to 7-5.

The Jumbo Shrimp rallied to the tie the game in the fifth and used their aggressive baserunning to set things in motion.

With one out, Jared Serna walked and stole second. A Pauley walk two batters later set up a double steal to place two runners in scoring position for Deyvison De Los Santos, who drilled a two-run single to tie the game at seven.

Jacksonville took their first lead of the game in the eighth inning following a leadoff double for Berry, who swiped third and scored on a Serna basehit to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 8-7.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with Jacksonville southpaw Braxton Garrett (3-2, 1.55) scheduled to start on the mound opposite Durham right-hander Michael Forrett (1-1, 6.10).

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and fans can score the ultimate family deal with the Big Shrimpin' Ticket Special $40 Family 4-Pack (MORE INFO). Fans can join the Jumbo Shrimp and Kipp Schools as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions with Charity Begins at Home. On a Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Prime Shrimp and Ambetter Health, the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will receive one "This is OK" t-shirt. (One giveaway per person, not per ticket. Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gate on Georgia St.). The Jumbo Shrimp are also Celebrating those who put out "fires", the special people in this world who are able to put out "fires," whether they're a legit firefighter or not.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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