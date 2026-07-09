Stripers' Skid Reaches Five with 7-3 Loss to Memphis

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (4-9, 42-45) fell behind early and crawled within a run, but the Memphis Redbirds (7-7, 54-35) pulled away late to win 7-3 on Wednesday night at Gwinnett Field. Memphis leads the series 2-0.

Decisive Plays: The Redbirds took a 3-0 lead in the first four innings on a RBI single by Thomas Saggese and two-run homer by Colton Ledbetter (6). Gwinnett got on the board in the fifth inning thanks to a solo home run by Sandy Leon (1) to make it 3-1. The Stripers added another in the sixth to pull within one on an RBI single off the bat of DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to make it 3-2. Memphis plated two more in the seventh on Ledbetter's second home run of the night (7) and an RBI single by Victor Scott II. The Stripers notched one more run in the bottom of the seventh when Brewer Hicklen lifted a shot to center field (15) for a 5-3 deficit. Two more Redbirds insurance runs scored in the eighth for the final score of 7-3.

Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-3, homer, RBI), Hicklen (1-for-5, homer, RBI), and Keirsey Jr. (2-for-5, RBI) combined to drive in Gwinnett's three runs. For Memphis, Ledbetter (4-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) had a perfect night.

Noteworthy: The loss marked Gwinnett's longest losing streak of the season at five games. Leon's home run was his 16th career with Gwinnett, first since August 28, 2025 vs. Norfolk.

Next Game (Thursday, July 9): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 2000s night on Throwback Thursday at Gwinnett Field. Join us for a night of iconic hits and trendy fashion with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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