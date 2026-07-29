Stripers' Tuesday Game at Durham Postponed by Inclement Weather

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







DURHAM, North Carolina - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed by inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday, July 29. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:30 p.m.

Listen to both games on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:15 p.m., or watch live on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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