Stripers' Tuesday Game at Durham Postponed by Inclement Weather
Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park has been postponed by inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday, July 29. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:30 p.m.
Listen to both games on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:15 p.m., or watch live on Bally Sports Live.
Check out the Gwinnett Stripers Statistics
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