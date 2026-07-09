Scherzer Strikes out Five as Bisons Fall to RailRiders
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - Max Scherzer struck out five batters through four innings pitched, as the Buffalo Bisons fell 5-1 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday evening at Sahlen Field.
CJ Van Eyk relieved Scherzer to start the fifth inning. In five innings pitched, Van Eyk allowed just four hits and struck out four batters.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck first to start the game. With the bases loaded in the top of the first inning, Oswaldo Cabrera hit a sac-fly to right field, scoring J.C. Escarra. Tyler Hardman then smashed a three-run homer to center field, giving the RailRiders a 4-0 advantage.
Escarra extended Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead in the second. He hit a sac-fly to center field to drive in Duke Ellis.
Buffalo would blank the RailRiders for the rest of the game, only allowing four hits and striking out four batters.
The Bisons would avoid getting shut out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Je'Von Ward hit a sac-fly to center field, scoring Davis Schneider to cut the lead to 5-1.
Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Thursday at Sahlen Field. The RailRiders lead the series 2-0. Grant Rogers will start at pitcher for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.
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