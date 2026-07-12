Bisons Sweep Doubleheader against the RailRiders

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons swept a doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons took game one with a 5-2 victory behind solo home runs by Charles McAdoo and Davis Schneider. Buffalo completed the sweep with a 3-1 victory in game two, highlighted by a solo home run from Yohendrick PinÃÆango.

The RailRiders got on the board quickly in game one with a solo home run by Spencer Jones in the top of the first to give them an early 1-0 lead.

The Bisons immediately responded with a solo home run of their own by McAdoo in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Buffalo took the lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by C.J. Stubbs, scoring Eloy Jimenez to make it 2-1.

The RailRiders tied the game at 2-2 on a solo home run by Kenedy Corona in the top of the third.

Buffalo retook the lead in the bottom of the third inning. PinÃÆango hit an RBI single to score Josh Kasevich, and Willie MacIver followed with an RBI double to score PinÃÆango, making it 4-2.

Bisons starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson worked five innings and struck out two.

Schneider launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to extend the Bisons' lead to 5-2. Later in the inning, MacIver hit his third triple of the season.

Pat Gallagher pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Buffalo, striking out two.

Tanner Andrews sealed the game one victory for the Bisons with a scoreless seventh inning, also striking out two.

Buffalo scored first in game two on an RBI by Stubbs in the bottom of the second, scoring PinÃÆango for a 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth on an RBI by Cole Gabrielson that scored Ernesto Martinez Jr.

Bisons starting pitcher Jake Bloss worked four innings, striking out two.

Buffalo retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by PinÃÆango, making it 2-1.

Buffalo extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded walk by PinÃÆango to score Kasevich, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

Lazaro Estrada pitched two scoreless innings for the Bisons, including retiring the side in the top of the fifth.

Conor Larkin pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Buffalo to secure a 3-1 victory.

Buffalo and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. This will be the final game before the All-Star Break. Richard Gallardo is slated to start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begin at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.