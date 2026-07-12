Bats Clinch Series Victory with 4-2 Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats used a pair of home runs and a couple clutch hits in the middle inning to back a quality start from Julian Aguiar strong bullpen work by a pair of relievers in a 4-2 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night. The win clinches a series victory for the Bats, winning four of the first five games.

After Bats starter Julian Aguiar made quick work of the Storm Chasers in the first, the Louisville offense wasted no time in the bottom half. After two days out of the starting lineup, Carlos Jorge connected on the first pitch thrown by Omaha starter Henry Williams for a leadoff home run down the right field line, his first Triple-A big fly to open the scoring.

Aguiar and Williams matched each from there until the third. Sam Haggerty began that inning with a single and promptly stole second base. Jorger followed with a double down the right field line, scoring Haggerty to make it 2-0 Bats. Two hitters later, Will Benson blooped a single over the drawn-in Omaha infield to make it 3-0.

Omaha got on the board with a two-run blast from Brett Squires in the fourth to make it a one-run game, but that would be it for the duration of Aguiar's outing. In a quality start, he tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts to earn the victory.

In the seventh, Zach McCambley entered out of the Bats bullpen and got some help from Will Banfield, who caught a runner trying to steal to get McCambley through a scoreless frame. The reliever returned to the mound in the eighth and fired another scoreless inning, working around another baserunner to hold the lead.

Banfield doubled Louisville's lead in the eighth with his eighth home run of the season, a leadoff shot 361 feet over the left field fence. Hunter Parks came on for the ninth and shut the door to wrap up the win and earn the save, his fifth of the season.

Next Game: Sunday, July 12, 1:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (4-3, 4.42) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Mitch Spence (1-4, 5.92)

Promos: Sunday's game is Root Beer Float Day, where fans will be able to enjoy the special treat in a limited-edition Bats Mug. After the game, kids are also invited to run the bases.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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