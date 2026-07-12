Four-Run First Inning Steers IronPigs Clear of Clippers Saturday Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A four-run first inning was more than enough to guide the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-8, 44-48) to a 6-3 win over the Columbus Clipper (9-8, 50-41) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The ;Pigs first inning got rolling with a leadoff walk to Dylan Moore and Felix Reyes followed with a base hit. Keaton Anthony then singled home Moore for the game's first run before an Otto Kemp single loaded the bases. With two outs, Carter Kieboom was hit by a pitch to force home a run before Liover Peguero stroked a two-run double to make it 4-0.

Columbus got on the board on a Kody Huff solo homer in the fourth, but that was the only run that Chuck King (W, 6-3) allowed in his five innings of work.

Still up 4-1 in the eighth, the 'Pigs tacked on two insurance runs. Kieboom drove in a run with a double and then scored after a pair of wild pitches, making it 6-1.

Columbus scratched out two in the ninth when CJ Kayfus tripled home a run and then scored on the play thanks to the error, but the 'Pigs still prevailed 6-3.

Logan T. Allen (L, 4-3) took the loss for Columbus, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings of work.

The IronPigs and Clippers wrap up their series on Sunday, July 12th with first pitch slated for 1:15 p.m. Drake Fellows gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Trenton Denholm for Columbus.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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