Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 11 at Worcester

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (7-9, 52-37) vs. Worcester Red Sox (8-8, 44-43)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chandler Champlain (5-3, 4.13) vs. TBA

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Coming into Friday night's contest on a four-game losing streak, the Rochester Red Wings bounced back to keep the series alive against Worcester with a 10-4 victory...3B BRADY HOUSE motored the engine offensively, capping off the first cycle by a Red Wings hitter in 22 seasons with a long single off the right field wall in the top of the ninth...2B CAYDEN WALLACE connected on his first Triple-A home run, and SS TREY LIPSCOMB & DH RILEY ADAMS both turned in multi-hit performances...the Red Wings look to make it two-in-a-row tonight to push the series to Sunday, sending RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN to the mound...

The Red Wings are now 18-5 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher this season.

CHAMPLAIN POETRY: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN gets the nod for Rochester in game five of the series tonight, his 13th of the season (17th app.)...the former Kansas City Royals farmhand allowed two earned over 5.0 innings his last time out on 7/5 vs. LHV, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking one...in four starts against Worcester in 2026, Champlain is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (4 ER/22.2 IP), 11 strikeouts, a .088 WHIP and .203 BAA...he ranks third among all qualified International League pitchers in WHIP (1.10), sixth in BAA (.247), and ninth in ERA (4.13).

HOUSE CYLCE CYCLE COMPLETE: Last night, 3B BRADY HOUSE completed the first cycle by any Red Wing since Michael Restovich on 5/8/2004 vs. Durham, and first on the road since John Shelby on 8/6/1981 at Syracuse...the Georgia native tripled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fifth, and singled in the ninth to finish 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored...he is the fourth player in the International League to hit for the cycle in 2026, and is the first to do so against Worcester since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021 (last Travis Taijeron w/ SYR, 5/31/19)...since relocating to Worcester, House ranks first among visiting hitters with at least 65 at-bats in Polar Park in AVG (.348), SLG (.621), and second in OPS (.979) behind C RILEY ADAMS ...

When facing southpaw starters this season, House is T-1st in AVG (.522) among all Minor League hitters (min 20 AB).

ALL ABOARD THE TREYN: In yesterday's contest against the WooSox, SS TREY LIPSCOMB went 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and logging an RBI...Lipscomb ranks third on the Red Wings with 47 RBI, and 73 hits...in July, the shortstop leads the team with a .433 (13-for-30) batting average, an on-base percentage of .486, slugging .700, and an OPS of 1.186...in the ninth inning this season, Lipscomb has a batting average of .364 (8-for-22), has a OBP of .417, SLG of .773, and an OPS of 1.190 to go along with six RBI.

WRITTEN ON THE WALL(ACE): After picking up his first pair of hits on Friday, 2B CAYDEN WALLACE kept things going last night with his first Triple-A home run, a 404-foot two-run shot to left-center field that came off the bat at 101.7 MPH...the Little Rock, Arkansas native now has a combined 19 home runs this season between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers behind only 1B YOHANDY MORALES ...he now paces Washington's farm system in XBH (39), and ranks second behind Morales in total hits (90), SLG (.552), and total bases (169)...he also ranks third in batting average (.294) and OPS (.897), fourth in runs scored (55), and is T-6th in RBI (47) and doubles (16)...over his last 26 games dating back to 6/3, the Arkansas alum is hitting .327 (34-for-104) with eight homers and a .936 OPS...

Wallace is now just three homers shy of 50 in his professional career since he was selected by Kansas City in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

UP & ADAMS: DH RILEY ADAMS turned in his second consecutive multi-hit performance last night, going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored...the San Diego native is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with four XBH (2 HR, 2 2B) over his last 10 games since 6/19, and ranks third among all Triple-A hitters (min. 25 AB) with a .514 OBP since that date, just behind INF PHILLIP GLASSER in second (.542)...across 31 games played against Worcester since making his Triple-A debut with Buffalo in 2021, Adams carries a .300/.389/.664 slash line with 17 XBH (11 HR, 3B, 5 2B), 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored...his 1.053 OPS against the WooSox is the second-highest of any opposing hitter (min. 100 AB) against the club since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021, behind only currently injured Syracuse INF Jose Rojas (1.129).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2010: The Red Wings were trailing by a pair of runs heading into the bottom of the eighth inning against Buffalo 16 years ago today, but rallied to tie things up before walking things off in the ninth inning, 5-4...PH D'ANGELO JIMENEZ came off the bench and delivered the game-winning blow, a one-out bases-loaded RBI single that scored DH JOSE MORALES, who had led off the frame with a walk...both SS TREVOR PLOUFFE and CF DUSTIN MARTIN connected on RBI doubles in the eighth to tie things up...Rochester collected a total of six two-baggers in the contest, including five from the first five hitters in the lineup.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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