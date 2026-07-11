SWB Game Notes - July 11 - Doubleheader

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-4, 47-41) vs Buffalo Bisons (7-8, 42-48)

July 11, 2026 | Games 89 & 90 | Away Games 48 & 49 |

| Sahlen Field | DH First Pitch 4:35 P.M. |

Game 1: #11 LH Kyle Carr (0-0, 0.00) vs RH Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 18.00)

Game 2: RH Adam Kloffenstein (2-5, 5.00) vs #8 RH Jake Bloss (0-3, 10.91)

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (July 10, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 9-1 at Sahlen Field on Friday night. J.C. Escarra homered twice, and five RailRiders had at least two hits as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its sixth straight.

Escarra led off the game with a solo home run to right off Bisons' starter Grant Rogers. The RailRiders added a run on a fielder's choice for a 2-0 advantage after one. Escarra homered again in the second, a solo blast 380 feet to left to extend the lead to 3-0. Buffalo countered with a run in the home half of the inning with a pair of doubles to cut the edge to two runs.

Tyler Hardman led off the sixth with a solo home run to center off Rogers. It was Hardman's fourth of the series and ninth with SWB in 41 games this year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth, and one in the ninth to cap the lead at 9-1. Yanquiel Fernández and Hardman singled in runs in the seventh. In the seventh, Duke Ellis doubled in Kenedy Corona, and Escarra added a sac fly, plating Ellis. In the ninth, Corona singled in Hardman to close the scoring.

Elmer Rodriguez (5-3) worked the first five innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in the win. Brad Hanner, Yerry De Los Santos, Brad Hanner, and Dom Hamel combined to shut down the Bisons the rest of the way, allowing five baserunners over four shutout innings.

Rogers (2-8) allowed the first four runs over 5.2 innings in the loss. Escarra, Spencer Jones, Fernández, and Hardman had three hits each as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reached 17 hits for the second time in three games this week.

NEWS AND NOTES

WELCOME KYLE - The Yankees promoted their #11 prospect Kyle Carr from Double-A last week. He made his first start against Norfolk, not allowing an earned run in 5.2 innings. Carr made thirteen starts for Somerset to hold a 4.32 earned run average. With a 6-5 record, the southpaw tossed 66.2 innings. He allowed seven home runs along with 27 walks compared to 83 strikeouts. Carr was originally drafted in the 3rd round, 97th overall, back in 2023. The 24-year-old played part of his college career at the University of San Diego and a Palomar Junior College.

BEST IN THE LEAGUE- After the first two games of the week against Buffalo, the RailRiders lead the International League in both hitting and pitching categories. The team has the best batting average of .379. They have recorded the most home runs, smacking seven so far. On the pitching side, the arms have the lowest earned run average at 1.33. They have surrendered the least earned runs (5) and unearned runs (4).

HARDMAN'S HAPPY- Tyler Hardman has launched a home run in his last three contests, helping to total 22 on the season. This is second most in the Yankees farm system after tallying 13 in Somerset and now nine with the RailRiders. Hardman is hitting .571 in the series with four homers and nine runs batted in. The righty is off to a hot start in July, hitting .423 in seven games. The 27-year-old was a fifth-round pick by New York back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.

IN THE IL- The RailRiders are in second place in the International League thanks to a great start in the second half. The team boasts a 10-4 record after winning their last five contests. They are one and a half games behind the leading Durham Bulls and a game in front of Indianapolis. They did have to cancel a game against Norfolk that will not be made up.

WEATHER DEPENDENT- After Friday night's contest was postponed, the RailRiders and Bisons are slated to play two today. This will mark their third doubleheader of the season; one in every series they have played against Buffalo. They split the games both times, but the RailRiders won the first contest twice. The team has had eleven games postponed and two cancelled by weather through 88 games. The team has now played in eight doubleheaders on the season, splitting all but two.

THE BATS ARE ALIVE IN JULY- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has hit .328 as a team in the month of July. Through seven contests, they have 15 doubles and 18 home runs. The RailRiders have the best batting average in the early start to the month compared to the entirety of Triple-A. In June, the team was middle of the pack, hitting .256 in 26 games.

IN THE OUTFIELD- Kenedy Corona recorded his fifth outfield assist in the game last night and his first in center field. Corona has played all three outfield positions for the RailRiders, but previously had only recorded assists from left. The rest of the outfield players have totaled five combined assists on the summer.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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