Williams' Quality Start Spoiled by Bats

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LOUISVILLE, KN - The Omaha Storm Chasers (6-11/39-52) couldn't find a way to come back Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Louisville Bats (8-8/47-42). Henry Williams (1-2) fired a quality start for Omaha, but the Chasers committed 3 errors and managed just 5 hits in the 2-run road loss.

Louisville opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning when Williams gave up a first-pitch home run to make it a 1-0 game before sitting down the next 3 batters.

Williams returned with a scoreless 2nd inning but surrendered an RBI double and single in the bottom of the 3rd inning to extend the Bats' lead to 3-0.

John Rave walked and Brett Squires hit a 2-run home run to open the top of the 4th inning, cutting the Storm Chasers' deficit to 3-2.

From there, Williams traded scoreless innings with Louisville starter Julian Aguiar (2-4) until the bullpens got involved in the 7th inning.

Anthony Gose took over for Williams to begin the bottom of the 7th inning, and he struck out 3 for a scoreless frame, but allowed a first-pitch home run to start the bottom of the 8th inning that brought the score to 4-2 Bats.

Omaha couldn't manage a run in the top of the 9th inning despite a two-out single from Peyton Wilson, and that finished off the 4th loss of the series, clinching the series win for Louisville.

The Storm Chasers come back to Louisville Slugger Field to finish the series with the Bats on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:05 P.M. CT and Mitch Spence is scheduled to start for Omaha.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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