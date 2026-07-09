September 19 Omaha Storm Chasers Game Moved to 1:05 p.m. CT

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have moved the start time of their game on Saturday, September 19, against the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park from 6:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. CT.

Tickets dated for the originally scheduled 6:05 p.m. CT game on September 19 will still be valid for the newly scheduled time, and no action is needed. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. CT.

For any ticketing questions, contact the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.