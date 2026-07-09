September 19 Omaha Storm Chasers Game Moved to 1:05 p.m. CT
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have moved the start time of their game on Saturday, September 19, against the Iowa Cubs at Werner Park from 6:05 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. CT.
Tickets dated for the originally scheduled 6:05 p.m. CT game on September 19 will still be valid for the newly scheduled time, and no action is needed. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. CT.
For any ticketing questions, contact the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.
Check out the Omaha Storm Chasers Statistics
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