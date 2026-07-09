Saints to Host Celebration of Life for Sister Ros on Saturday, July 18

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - She was an invaluable member of the St. Paul Saints family. She brought a smile to all she came in contact with, and she healed through the most divine ways. She gave so much to the community and the Saints and now it's time to give back to her. The St. Paul Saints will hold a Celebration of Life for the beloved Sister Rosalind Gefre, better known as Sister Ros, the long-time massaging nun at games who passed away on June 15 at the age of 96, on Saturday, July 18.

Prior to the Saints-Louisville Bats doubleheader, the Celebration of Life will take place from 3:30-4:00 p.m. The celebration will include speakers telling stories of Sister Ros, raising a glass in her honor, hugs, and her favorite song being, "When the Saints Go Marching In."

There is no charge to attend the Celebration of Life and fans can pick up tickets to the event. Those going to that evening's doubleheader with a purchased ticket may also attend the ceremony. A special t-shirt will be on sale honoring Sister Ros with her saying, "Lap it Up, Sweetheart." Proceeds from t-shirt sales will go to Holy Spirit Church and School.

The Saints will also make an announcement about a permanent memorial of Sister Ros at CHS Field.

The Saints will play the Bats in a doubleheader with game one beginning at 4:37 p.m. and game two following approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. For more information visit saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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