Stripers Snap Skid with 2-1 Walk-Off Victory over Memphis
Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (5-9, 43-45) fell behind 1-0 in the eighth inning but fought back with two runs in the ninth to walk off the Memphis Redbirds (7-8, 54-36) 2-1 on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field. Carlos Santana tied the game with his first hit with Gwinnett, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. walked it off with a bases-loaded single to left-center. The Stripers snapped a five-game losing streak.
Decisive Plays: Starter Anthony Molina and reliever Austin Gomber combined for 7.0 scoreless innings for the Stripers, with Gomber allowing the only hit in that span. On the other side, Redbirds lefty Quinn Mathews matched the duo with 7.0 scoreless, two-hit innings. After snapping the no-hit bid in the seventh, Memphis broke through for the game's first run in the eighth on an RBI infield single from Victor Scott II. With Gwinnett down 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Brett Wisely set the table with a leadoff double and came across on Santana's RBI single through the right side. Three batters later, Keirsey Jr. lined a single under a diving Noah Mendlinger in left field scoring Brewer Hicklen for the winning run.
Key Contributors: Keirsey Jr. (1-for-4, RBI) drove in the winning run for his fourth RBI of the series. Joel Payamps (W, 4-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory. For Memphis, Mathews had his best outing of the season, posting seven scoreless innings (2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO) in a no-decision.
Noteworthy: Keirsey Jr.'s single marked the fourth walk-off win at Gwinnett Field this season. The win marked just the fourth time in 42 games that the Stripers won when trailing after eight innings. Gomber's outing was his first without allowing a run since Opening Night as a member of Round Rock.
Next Game (Friday, July 10): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. Start your engines; it's Racing Night at Gwinnett Field. Absorb all-things racing at every turn as we gear up for the big race down the street. The first 2,000 fans receive a Stripers Toy Car giveaway. It is also Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford, with post-game fireworks, weather permitting. TV Broadcast: 7:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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