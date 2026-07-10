Buffalo Bisons Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Postponed July 9

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday, July 9 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up the game against the RailRiders as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, July 11 at Sahlen Field. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 4:30 p.m. (Gates at 4:00 p.m.) and one ticket is all a fan will need for both or either games (fans can enter at any time). Unfortunately, because of the doubleheader, the scheduled pregame screening of 'A League of the Own' on July 11 has been postponed.

The Herd's Christmas in July Honda fridaynightbash! on Friday, July 10 will remain as scheduled, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and gates opening at 5:00 p.m. for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and the Cookie Cutter Giveaway, presented by Frost Artisan Bakery.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for a ticket to any remaining 2026 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, July 9. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2026 season.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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