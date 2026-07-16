Grab a Quick Bite with 716 Free Hot Dogs from 11am-1pm: Home Run Challenge Postponed

Published on July 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons tonight are providing fans with an update to their 716 Day 'Step to the Plate' event scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at Sahlen Field.

Due to the air quality concerns that are expected to continue and potentially worsen through Thursday, and to limit the outdoor exposure for both fans and staff, the Bisons are modifying the event. Fans will still be able to come down to the ballpark for a quick bite as Sahlen's Packing Co and Weber's Brand will continue to pass out 716 FREE Hot Dogs from 11am-1pm.

The Bisons will also continue to allow fans to enjoy the indoor Clubhouse Tours for the duration of the event.

However, please note the Bisons are postponing the outdoor Home Run Challenge portion of the 'Step to the Plate Event.' Fans who made donations for the Home Run Challenge will receive additional instructions directly from the Bisons.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from July 15, 2026

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