Red Wings' Late Push Not Enough as Team Suffers Fourth-Straight Defeat

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Despite continuously chipping away at Worcester's lead in the late stages, the Rochester Red Wings (6-9, 51-37) failed to mount a full comeback against the Red Sox (8-7, 44-42) on Thursday, as the team fell for the fourth-straight time in a narrow 8-7 loss. DH Yohandy Morales found his 21st home run of the season with a solo shot in the top of the sixth, while LF Trey Lipscomb logged a long ball of his own three innings earlier. CF Andrew Pinckney and C Harry Ford accounted for two runs apiece, while three pitchers saw mound time on the defensive side.

Following an offensive stalemate through the first two innings, LF Trey Lipscomb gave the Red Wings life in the top of the third with a 413-foot moonshot that fell directly inside of the greenery at Polar Park. After Lipscomb put the Wings up 1-0 with his 16th home run of the season, the Red Sox used timely infielding to execute a triple play - just the eighth in all of the Minor Leagues this season - to conclude the half-inning.

The WooSox then found a spark of their own in the bottom of the third, as the bases quickly became filled after two singles and a walk, before 2B Tyler McDonough and CF Braiden Ward reached home base courtesy of a catching error from the Red Wings. The home squad quickly extended their lead to four runs when C Andrew Knizner ripped a double down the left-field line, scoring a trio of speedsters to make it 5-1 in favor of Worcester.

The Red Sox then continued to prosper, as SS Nick Sogard doubled on a high-arcing fly ball that escaped the glove of a sliding CF Andrew Pinckney, bouncing off of the turf and into the landing to score two runners in the bottom of the fourth. 1B Mickey Gasper built upon the momentum with a soft single that turned into a score after a throwing error by the Red Wings, before the Red Sox were caught on a double play to end the half-inning.

The Red Wings regained footing in the top of the sixth, as DH Yohandy Morales cracked an opposite-field home run to the videoboard - a powerful 398-foot shot - to trim the deficit to six runs. Morales' moonshot came as his 21st of the season and third of the series, as the half-inning ended with a fly out soon after, with the Red Sox carrying an 8-2 advantage.

After receiving a chunk of traffic on the bases, RF Joey Wiemer brought it to a five-run game with a single to left field that drove in between two infielders. LF Trey Lipscomb then chipped a bouncing ball into center field, grounding into a force out although simultaneously scoring C Harry Ford to chop the lead in half, sending the two squads into the dugouts soon after as Rochester made it 8-4 going into the eighth.

The Red Wings began to mount a rally in the top of the eighth, as LF Joey Wiemer connected on a sharp single to center field, bringing home CF Andrew Pinckney before LF Trey Lipscomb ripped a single that eluded the gloves of a few infielders to score another. The momentum continued with bases loaded moments later, as Wiemer was delivered home due to a walk.

After erupting for six unanswered runs from the top of the sixth to the eighth inning, the Red Wings could not prevail in the final two half-frames despite a pair of base hits in the top of the ninth, as Worcester laid claim to a tight 8-7 victory.

LHP Jackson Kent opened for Rochester, allowing eight runs on the same amount of hits while issuing a pair of strikeouts over 5.0 innings in his ninth start of the season. LHP Konnor Pilkington, recently acquired by Rochester after appearing in 36 games for the team last season, replaced Kent in the bottom of the sixth. The Mississippi native allowed a hit over 2.0 innings before being relieved by RHP Robert Cranz in the bottom of the eighth, who left the stat sheet blank in 1.0 inning of work.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is LF Trey Lipscomb, who launched a deep home run to center field in the top of the third to open the scoring before delivering a pair of RBIs in the game's late stages. The slugger finished 2-for-4 at the plate and is now slashing .322/.339/.559 with 13 RBI and eight extra-base hits (5 2B, 3 HR) in 59 at-bats against Worcester this season. The Maryland native has logged a hit in all but one game in July, with three multi-hit performances to his name in the month.

Looking to rebound after losing four consecutive games for the first time since June 6, 2025, the Red Wings will kick the weekend off tomorrow in the latter half of their series with Worcester. RHP Luis Perales heads to the mound for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch in his 15th start of the season.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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