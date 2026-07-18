Schneider Lifts Bisons to Late Game Win over Syracuse

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Davis Schneider came up clutch with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to give the Buffalo Bisons a 7-5 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Friday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

Ismael Munguia and Josh Kasevich both had multi-hit games tonight. Munguia hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning and singled in the fourth. As for Kasevich, he doubled in the first and singled in the ninth.

Buffalo got on the board first in the top of the second. Eloy Jiménez singled to right field, allowing Willie MacIver to score after Christopher Morel had a fielding error at third base. Munguia proceeded to blast his two-run homer to right field to put the Bisons up 3-0.

However, Syracuse would cut the deficit to two to start the third inning. Ronny Mauricio smashed a two-run homer to right-center field on the first pitch of the at-bat.

The Bisons would respond in the fourth. Jay Harry dropped a single to right field to score Munguia from second base. Yohendrick Piñango would then drive in Harry on a single to center field to put Buffalo up 5-4.

Morel would keep the Mets in the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He blasted a two-run home run to right-center field.

For the first time of the night, the game would be at a deadlock in the bottom of the eighth. MJ Melendez crushed a solo shot to right-center field to tie the game 5-5.

In the ninth inning, Schneider would save the day for the Bisons. With two outs and on the first pitch of the at-bat, he smashed a two-run home run to left field to put Buffalo up 7-5.

The Bisons and Mets are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Saturday at NBT Bank Stadium. The Bisons lead the series 1-0. Lazaro Estrada will start on the mound for Buffalo. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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