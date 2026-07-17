July 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (9-9, 39-51) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (7-11, 54-39)

July 17 - 7:05 PM CT - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Hunter Dobbins (5-1, 3.79)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the first of a three-game series tonight at...Chicago's No.3 overall prospect Jaxon Wiggins is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season for Iowa and second start since returning from the injured list..right hander Hunter Dobbins is set to start for Memphis.

LAST SUNDAY: The Iowa Cubs dropped a 5-4 decision to the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, the day before the break... Moises Ballesteros, James Triantos and Owen Miller all had two hits for Iowa including a home run from Bally and Tri... Jordan Wicks made the start for the I-Cubs and suffered the loss as he worked 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts... Antoine Kelly tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller tallied two more hits Sunday, extending his season-high hitting streak to 13 games, the joint-longest active streak in the International League and second-longest by an I-Cub this season trailing James Triantos' 14-game run from June 14-30...Miller hit seven doubles in the series, including hitting three doubles on Wednesday, the first time an I-Cub has tallied three doubles in a game since Pete Crow- Armstrong on May 24, 2024...Owen has also had five consecutive multi-hit games, which is the fourth-longest streak in the IL this season and the tied for the longest by an I-Cub this season with Jonathon Long from April 3-8... no Iowa player has had six straight multi-hit games since Kevin AlcaÃÂntara from June 27- July 3, 2025.

BJ BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray is batting .379 (25-for-66) with three doubles, three triples, four home runs and ten RBI in his last 16 games...BJ has reached base in 26 straight games, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League and the second-longest by an I-Cub this season, trailing Kevin AlcaÃÂntara's 35- game streak...Murray currently leads the IL in batting average (.329), OPS (.974), and tied for first in hits with teammate James Triantos (102).

ON THE HILL: Jayden Murray has not allowed a run in Triple-A in his last eight appearances dating back to May 30...he has thrown 11.0 scoreless innings in that timeframe with 13 stikeouts.

MO BALLER: Catcher Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-3 and hit his first home run of the season sunday...it marked his first home run since May 3, 2026 with Chicago vs. Arizona... also marked Bally's 60th home run of his minor league career.

SPEAKING SERIES-LY: With their win Saturday night, the I-Cubs secured their second series win of the season, with the first coming on March 31-April 5 in which they won five of six games in Louisville...it marked the first series win at home for the I-Cubs since a six-game sweep of Omaha on Sept. 2-7, 2025.

HOMETOWN KID: Brett Bateman went 1-for-4 Sunday and hit .545 (12-for-22) in the series against St. Paul...against the Saints this season, Bateman is batting .459 (17-for-37) with five doubles, a home run, and six RBI...Brett recorded four hits and two doubles Tuesday night, the first time he has hit those marks in a single game in his professional career...he also reached base five times, the second time he has done so in a game this season, last doing so with three hits and two walks on June 27 versus Buffalo...he has reached base safely in 24 of his last 29 games, including a season high 11-game hitting streak from June 6-19... since June 2, Bateman is batting .350 (42-for- 120) with nine doubles, one home run, 13 RBI and 23 walks...he currently ranks first in the IL in on-base percentage (.437), tied for fourth in walks (54), and eighth in batting average (.308).

THE OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs set several new single game highs for runs (21), hits (24) and doubles (8) last Thursday night...the run and hit totals are the most the I-Cubs have had in a game since April 16, 2025, also against St. Paul (20 runs, 24 hits)...the nine-run eighth inning was the second most runs they have scored in an inning this season, trailing the most (11) on June 24 against Buffalo in the fifth inning...the I-Cubs have scored eight or more runs in an inning four times so far this season... Christian Bethancourt and Scott Kingery hit the third set of back-to-back home runs by Iowa this season, last done by Bethancourt and Casey Opitz on June 18 against Indianapolis.

JONNY LONG: Chicago's No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long went 5-for-5 Thursday night with a walk, five runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBI...it marked the first time in Long's professional career he has had a five hit game and the first time he has reached base six times in a single game in his career as well...the five-hit performance was the first since Owen Cassie did so on July 22, 2025 against Louisville...he came up one hit short of tying the franchise record for most hits in a game (6), held by Jeff Small (June 1, 1990) and Tony LaRussa (June 18, 1976)...his five runs scored were the most in a single game since Moises Ballesteros did so on April 16, 2025 against St. Paul.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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