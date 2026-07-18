Indians vs. Clippers July 17 Game Suspended
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio. - The Indianapolis Indians announced their Friday, July 17 game at the Columbus Clippers has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather. With the Clippers ahead, 1-0, the game will resume on Saturday, July 18 at 5:30 PM ET from Huntington Park. Saturday's regularly scheduled game will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended contest and is shortened to 7.0 innings.
Starting pitchers have not been named at this time.
International League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Bats Drop Opener in St. Paul 3-1 - Louisville Bats
- Durham Takes Win over Charlotte at Home - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opener to Omaha Coming out of All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Fried Starts Strong, RailRiders Hold On - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Power Their Way to Series Opening Victory against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Pintar, Pauley Go Yard in 7-2 Loss at Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Use the Long Ball to Finally Beat the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Fall to Bisons Despite Three-Homer Night Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Schneider Lifts Bisons to Late Game Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians vs. Clippers July 17 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianapolis at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- Hens-Stripers Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Planned for Saturday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers' Friday Game at Toledo Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fried Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - July 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- July 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 17 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Ohio State Night at Huntington Park Announced for Friday, September 18 - Columbus Clippers
- One of the Top-Drawing Teams in Baseball for the Last Three Decades, Saints to Welcome 10,000,000th Fan in Franchise History on Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., Ha-Seong Kim Assigned to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.