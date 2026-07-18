Indians vs. Clippers July 17 Game Suspended

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio. - The Indianapolis Indians announced their Friday, July 17 game at the Columbus Clippers has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather. With the Clippers ahead, 1-0, the game will resume on Saturday, July 18 at 5:30 PM ET from Huntington Park. Saturday's regularly scheduled game will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended contest and is shortened to 7.0 innings.

Starting pitchers have not been named at this time.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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