Durham Takes Win over Charlotte at Home
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC --- Tre' Morgan homered twice and Tatem Levins went deep once as the Durham Bulls finally defeated the Charlotte Knights 8-2 before 8,168 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.
The Bulls (14-3), who own the best second half record in the minors in the second half, went 0-9 against the Knights (7-12) in the first half.
Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the first against Bulls starter Brody Hopkins (W, 4-7), but a Carson Williams single in the last of the first tied the game 1-1. Morgan, playing in his first game with the Bulls since June 19th due to injuries, drilled a 1-2 pitch inside the right field foul pole for a three-run homer in the second to put Durham ahead 4-1.
Leading 4-2 in the eighth, Levins socked out a three-run shot with two outs against Jaden Woods, followed by Morgan's second of the night.
Hopkins matched a season high by working six innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. Tampa Bay Rays rehabbing relievers Steven Matz and Steven Wilson combined for the final three innings of the victory.
Logan Driscoll reached base on all four plate appearances with three singles and a walk.
The series continues Saturday night at 6:45 PM ET. Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 0.00) is slated to start on a rehab assignment for Durham against Shane Smith (1-0, 4.58).
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