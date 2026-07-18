'Pigs Drop Series Opener to Omaha Coming out of All-Star Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Papillion, Nebraska - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-9, 46-48) fell in their first game out of the All-Star Break, 2-1, to the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-1, 40-52) on Friday night at Werner Park.

All runs in the game came via the longball in the form of three solo homers. Omaha got solo blasts from Kameron Misner in the first inning and then Brett Squires in the seventh (the eventual game winner), while Dylan Moore went deep in the sixth for the 'Pigs, briefly tying the game.

Jose Cuas (W, 4-2) got the win for Omaha with 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Tucker Davidson (L, 5-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing the go-ahead homer to Squires in the seventh. Justin Topa (S, 1) retired the side in order for Omaha in the ninth for his first save.

Although he didn't factor into the decision, 'Pigs starter Brian Keller was brilliant again, allowing just one run over six frames. He struck out six without issuing a free pass and has now allowed just two runs in his 20 innings of work.

The IronPigs and Storm Chasers continue their series on Saturday, July 18th with first pitch slated for 7:05 EDT at Werner Park. Chuck King gets the ball for the 'Pigs while Omaha is yet to announce a starter.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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