Black Leads Storm Chasers to 2-1 Victory over IronPigs

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Mason Black fired 5.1 innings of 1-run ball to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-11/41-52) over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-9/45-49) on Friday 2-1. Brett Squires and Kameron Misner both hit home runs while Omaha's pitching staff combined to allow just 2 hits in the 1-run victory.

Black worked a 1-2-3 top of the 1st inning, and in the bottom half, Misner hit a solo home run to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.

Black returned with 4 more scoreless frames, including perfect 3rd and 5th innings, but gave up a solo home run in the top of the 6th inning to tie the game 1-1 before Dan Altavilla took over on the mound. Black finished the night with a season-high 5.1 innings of 1-run ball, striking out a season-high 7 batters and allowing just 3 baserunners, without issuing a walk. Altavilla came in with the bases empty and one out and retired both hitters he saw to finish the inning.

Altavilla sat down two in the top of the 7th inning, but after issuing a pair of walks, Jose Cuas (4-2) came in and put away the only batter he faced in the frame to keep the IronPigs off the board.

Squires led off the bottom of the 7th inning with a home run, giving Omaha a 2-1 lead, then Cuas fired a 3-up, 3-down top of the 8th inning to keep the Storm Chasers ahead.

Omaha turned to Justin Topa for the 9th inning, and he fired a perfect frame to earn his 1st save of the year.

The Storm Chasers will host the IronPigs for Game 2 of the 3-game series on Saturday evening, and first pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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