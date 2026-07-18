Stripers' Friday Game at Toledo Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Tonight's game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field has been postponed due to air quality conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 18. The first of two 7-inning games will begin at 5:30 p.m. Following a half-hour break, the second 7-inning contest will take place.

Listen to all the action on MyCountry993.com beginning at 5:15 p.m. or watch the live stream of both games on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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