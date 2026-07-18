I-Cubs Walked-off by Memphis in Series Opener, 10-9
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Memphis, TN - The Iowa Cubs (9-10, 39-52) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (8-11, 55-39) 10-9 on Friday evening at AutoZone Park.
Iowa jumped in front in the first inning on a two-run single by Jonathon Long. Memphis would go on to score five runs in the third inning to jump in front. The I-Cubs would respond in the fourth inning with a pair of two-run singles by Brett Bateman and Owen Miller to retake the lead. Iowa would add on to their lead in the fifth inning on a bases loaded walk drawn by B.J. Murray and Hayden Cantrelle would score on a wild pitch to extend their lead to 8-5.
Memphis scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut the I-Cubs lead to one run. The teams would go on to exchange runs in the seventh inning, as Bateman recorded his third RBI of the night.
Iowa led by one run headed into the eighth inning before Memphis scored one run to tie the game before walking it off in the ninth inning.
The Iowa Cubs continue a three game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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