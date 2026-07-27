Iowa Cubs Begin Homestand against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on July 27, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six games series on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees. Between Backyard Baseball Night, a Drone Show, and Cubbie Bear's Birthday, The I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, July 28 features Dog Night Presented by Iowa ARL, Star 102.5, Tito's Vodka, Paws and Pints, Bone-A-Patreat, Flooring America! Bring man's best friend to the ballpark for a day of fun! The Dog Parade will take place approximately 15 minutes after gates open at 5:30 PM. Head to the first base side of the seating bowl to participate. Drake University Night has us calling all Bulldogs! Come hang out with fellow Drake Alumni and representatives from the Drake University Football team and Men's Basketball team during the game in which Coach Matt and Coach Eric will both throw out a first pitch. Our Twos-Days promotion, get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16 oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, July 29 is highlighted by Tyler's Amazing Act. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is bringing jaw-dropping entertainment to Principal Park! Known for balancing everything from ladders to bicycles on his face, Tyler combines incredible skill, comedy, and crowd interaction for a one-of-a-kind show that has amazed fans at sporting events across the country. Don't miss this unforgettable performance! Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, July 30, we will take the field as the Iowa Oaks in our iconic blue powder jerseys. It also features our National Guard Night, where we will honor those who serve to protect our freedom. Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees). Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will also be here for a second straight night.

Friday, July 31 features our Backyard Baseball night. Step into a world inspired by the Backyard Baseball video game fans grew up with. Full of fun, imagination, and sandlot energy. We'll suit up as the Melonheads for one night only, with fireworks after the game. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom. Arrive early to be one of the first to receive an Iowa State Fair cap. Limited quantities available.

On Saturday, August 1, we will be taking the field in our Capital City Collection jerseys. Come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy! Be sure to stick around postgame for our postgame drone show!

On Sunday August 2, make sure to join us for Cubbie's Birthday, presented by Iowa One Call, as we celebrate his birthday with all his mascot friends! The game also features our Faith and Family Day, presented by Thrivent Financial. Join us for a day of family-friendly fun with a special performance by First Encounter before the game. Stick around postgame for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases. Enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout and will exit behind home plate.

Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, July 28: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, July 29: 12:08 P.M.

Thursday, July 30: 6:38 P.M.

Friday, July 31: 7:08 P.M.

Saturday, August 1: 6:08 P.M.

Sunday, August 2: 1:08 P.M.

All media looking to cover any Iowa Cubs event can reach out to Peter Brooks at peterb@iowacubs.com. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 27, 2026

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