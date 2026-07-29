I-Cubs Fall Late to Scranton in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (13-15, 43-57) fell to the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-9, 54-46) 6-3 on Tuesday night at Principal Park.

Iowa scored two runs in the first inning on an RBI double from Owen Miller and a sacrifice fly from Kevin Alcántara. The I-Cubs would add another run in the fourth inning on the first Triple-A home run from Owen Ayers to extend their lead to 3-0.

Scranton was held scoreless until the sixth inning when they scored one run to cut the Iowa lead to two runs. The RailRiders went on to score three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead and two more runs in the ninth inning to extend their lead. All of the runs scored by Scranton in the final two innings of the game came with two outs.

The Iowa Cubs continue a six game series against the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 28, 2026

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