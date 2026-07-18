Prieto Smacks Walk-off Single to Lift Memphis Past Iowa

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds kicked off a three-game series and nine-game homestand with a 10-9 walk-off win over the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Second baseman César Preito came to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the winning run at third base. The left-handed hitter lined a single to center field to give Memphis its fourth walk-off win of the season to kick off the weekend series. Prieto finished the game 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk.

Left fielder Joshua Báez punctuated a five-run fifth inning with a 473-foot grand slam, the longest of his 29 home runs this season and his 10th go-ahead blast at Triple-A. The right-handed slugger leads the International League in home runs and RBIs (73).

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits, walked four and struck out three. The right-handed pitcher tossed just 3.1 innings. Right-handed pitchers Ryan Fernandez and Cade Winquest (3-1) provided the only scoreless work of the five Redbirds pitchers in the Friday night victory.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 18 to continue a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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