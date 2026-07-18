Fried Starts Strong, RailRiders Hold On
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 7-6 Friday night at PNC Field. A pair of RailRiders homers and Yankees' Rehabber Max Fried's start highlighted the victory as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre survived a late rally by the Red Sox.
The WooSox struck first, taking a 1-0 lead with three base hits in the top of the first off Fried. Andrew Knizner singled home Nick Sogard, but Fried struck out two and left a pair of runners stranded to limit the damage.
George Lombard Jr. returned from the injured list and homered to open the bottom of the first. The Yankees #1 Prospect launched a two-strike four-seam fastball over the left field wall to tie the contest at one.
The RailRiders homered and plated four runs in the bottom of the second to capture the lead. Oswaldo Cabrera singled and Tyler Hardman walked before Kenedy Corona lifted Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's second bomb of the night 423 feet to center for a three-run advantage. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones doubled home Lombard Jr., who walked a batter earlier, for a 5-1 cushion.
Worcester climbed to within two after Nate Eaton hit a solo homer in the top of the third and Kristian Campbell singled home Allan Castro in the fourth.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the advantage in the bottom of the fifth. Marco Luciano singled to lead off and Tyler Hardman walked with two outs when Ernesto Martínez Jr. roped a triple down the right field line to plate two and regain a four-run edge.
Worcester's Castro singled home Knizner in the sixth to make the game a 7-4 contest, and the Red Sox closed to within one on a pair of solo homers from Mikey Romero and Brett Harris in the top of the eighth but fell short of the rally.
Every RailRider in the batting order reached base safely, racking up 11 hits, with Lombard Jr. going 2-for-3 with two runs, an RBI, and a walk.
Fried threw 52 pitches, 32 for strikes over 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. Yerry De Los Santos (3-2) pitched an inning in the win and Kyle Carr threw 4.0 frames, giving up three runs on six hits. Kervin Castro (S,3) struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save. Red Sox starter Raymond Burgos (1-6) tossed 4.0 frames, surrendering five runs on eight hits and striking out four in the loss.
The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Saturday night at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 12-6, 49-43
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