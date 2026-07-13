Hardman Earns as IL Player of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for July 6-12 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Tyler Hardman was named the International League's Player of the Week. The RailRider smashed a dozen hits, including four homers, and drove in nine to lead the team.

Hardman had an exceptional week hitting .500 at Sahlen Field against Buffalo, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The 27-year-old played and had a hit in every contest, including both games of a doubleheader. Hardman started off with a four-hit, two-homer night in the series opener. He smashed a ball over the wall in three consecutive games. On Wednesday, he homered against future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in the first frame. The righty also had a three-hit night in the Friday night contest.

With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Hardman has hit .276 in 44 games in Triple-A. He's had nine doubles and nine homers along with 26 RBI. He began the season in Somerset, playing 42 contests in Double-A. There he smacked 13 home runs and 40 RBI.

Hardman leads the entire Yankees farm system with 86 games played and with 66 runs batted in. He has notched the second most long balls with 22.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field for a nine-game homestand post All-Star break. For more information on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from July 13, 2026

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