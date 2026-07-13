Buffalo Bisons Family Campout July 24 with Movie and Fireworks

Published on July 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







A fan-favorite summertime tradition at Sahlen Field returns with the Bisons popular Family Campout following the team's game on Friday, July 24 against the Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m.). This unique family promotion allows you to not only enjoy a great baseball game, but to keep the fun going with postgame Fireworks, a Movie on the Scoreboard, Snacks, and a Night Under the Stars in the ballpark's outfield.

The Bisons game against the rival Red Wings begins at 6:35 p.m. and there's another great promotion to start the night, our Pajama Night with Slippers Giveaway, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park.... what could be a more perfect start to Campout Night?

As a Honda fridaynightbash, we'll also have a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beer and food options from 5-6:30 p.m. and of course, postgame Fireworks. Then after a great game between two longtime rivals, fans with campout tickets will be allowed onto the outfield to pitch their spikeless tents and enjoy a great overnight at the ballpark, starting with a family movie. The Bisons will also provide a late night snack with a breakfast treat also waiting for you in the morning.

GAME + CAMPOUT TICKETS: Game Ticket and Campout Admission together is just $28 each (plus fees).







International League Stories from July 13, 2026

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