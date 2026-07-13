Bisons Pajama Night Honda Fridaynightbash with Slippers Giveaway

Published on July 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bust out those comfy clothes and enjoy a fun-filled -and relaxing- night at Sahlen Field... our next Honda fridaynightbash! is Pajama Night at the Ballpark as the Bisons host the rival Rochester Red Wings on Friday, July 24 (6:35 p.m.).

As you assemble your favorite sleepwear for a night at the ballpark, let us complete your outfit in style! The first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. on Pajama Night will receive a Bisons Slippers Giveaway, presented by The Glen Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park! (Gate opens at 5:00 p.m.).

PJ-clad fans will be selected throughout the game to compete in the on-field activities and you might also win a great prize from the Bisons for our favorite pajama outfit. And best of all, after you enjoy a great Bisons game and another amazing postgame Fireworks Show, maybe, just maybe, the kids will fall asleep on the ride home ready for bed!

As a Honda fridaynightbash, Pajama Night also includes the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m., with $4 specials on food and craft beer.

Get your tickets and get ready to dress down for the most comfortable game of the year.. Pajama Night at the Ballpark with Slippers Giveaway from The Glenn Iris Inn at Letchworth State Park!

POSTGAME FAMILY CAMPOUT

What better night to hold our annual postgame Family Campout?!?!

This unique family promotion allows you to not only enjoy a great baseball game, but to keep the fun going with postgame Fireworks, a Movie on the Scoreboard, Snacks, and a Night Under the Stars in the ballpark's outfield.

GAME + CAMPOUT TICKETS: Game Ticket and Campout Admission together is just $28 each (plus fees).







International League Stories from July 13, 2026

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