Bisons' Comeback Attempt Stalls out in Extra Innings in Loss to RailRiders

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Although the Buffalo Bisons took the game to extra innings, they couldn't maintain their offensive momentum, losing 8-7 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at Sahle Field.

Six batters for Buffalo all had multi-hit games. Willie MacIver hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning and a single in the seventh. Charles McAdoo, singled in the third and doubled in the eighth while also scoring a run. Davis Schneider doubled in the second and hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Ismael Munguia hit a pair of singles, one in the seventh and in the ninth. Jay Harry singled in the third and doubled in the ninth. Yohendrick Piñango singled in the third and hit a two-RBI double in the ninth.

Also, Josh Kasevich got the Bisons' first hit with a double in the second and a single in the eighth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board early to start the top of the first inning. With two outs, Marco Luciano launched a solo shot to left field.

The RailRiders added a bit of cushioning to their lead in the second. J.C. Escerra lined a single to right field to score Tyler Hardman from third base, making the deficit 2-0.

Eloy Jiménez would help Buffalo trim the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Jiménez grounded out to first base, driving in Kasevich. MacIver then smashed his RBI double off the left-field wall to tie the game up 2-2.

However, Yanqiuel Fernández broke the tie for Scranton/Wilkes-Barra in the third. Fernández singled to left field to drive Luciano across home plate.

The RailRiders brought their lead back to two in the fourth inning. Spencer Jones lined a double to right-center field, allowing Jonathan Orales to score.

After two scoreless innings from both teams, Fernández helped add to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead in the seventh. He crushed Brendan Cellucci's first pitch of the game over the right field wall for a solo home run.

Schneider kept the Bisons' hopes alive in the bottom half of the eighth. He hit an RBI single to center field to cut the lead to 5-3.

Buffalo continued to ride the wave of momentum into the ninth and tied the game. Piñango hit his double to right-center field, driving in both Munguia and Harry to cross home plate.

However, the RailRiders broke the tie again in the tenth inning. Jonathan Ornelas crushed a three-run homer to left field to give put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up 8-5.

The Bisons attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom half of the inning. Jiménez singled to left field to score Kasevich from second base, who was the designated runner. Then, MacIver reached first base on an error to Ornelas, allowing Schneider to cross home plate to cut the deficit to 8-7. However, Harry lined out to Spencer Jones in center field to seal the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Buffalo and the Syracuse Mets are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Friday at NBT Bank Stadium after the All-Star break. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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