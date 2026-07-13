Major League Baseball and Durham Bulls Bring MLBx Back to Durham on September 18

Published on July 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Major League Baseball and the Durham Bulls today announced that MLBx, MLB's high-energy, co-ed competition that combines the excitement of power hitting with the athleticism of defensive play, will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Friday, September 18, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Following the showcase in Philadelphia during MLB All-Star Week, and after two successful appearances in Durham, MLBx returns in 2026, further cementing Durham's reputation as one of baseball's premier destinations for marquee events.

MLBx delivers a fast-paced, high-energy twist on baseball, blending towering home runs, spectacular defensive plays and nonstop entertainment into an exciting fan experience. Four co-ed teams compete in semifinal matchups before advancing to a championship game, with every swing and catch impacting the outcome.

Each team is made up of three players: an MLB legend, an elite female player from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) or the collegiate ranks, and a collegiate baseball standout. In Durham, the collegiate players will represent four of North Carolina's premier baseball programs: North Carolina, Duke, NC State and East Carolina.

The first player confirmed for the Durham event is former Durham Bull, World Series Champion and World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. Additional MLB legends, AUSL stars and collegiate standouts will be announced throughout the summer.

MLBx: Durham is a high-energy competition that combines the excitement of power hitting with the athleticism of defensive play. Each player receives one two-minute thirty second at-bat during the three-inning game. During an at-bat, one team positions its three players in the outfield while the opposing team hits from a custom-built stage. Teams earn points for home runs and defensive catches, with bonus points available by hitting a center-field target positioned above the outfield fence. Players can also activate a five-swing "Hot Streak", where offensive and defensive points count double. At the end of each game, the team with the most points advances. The bracket-style competition features two semi-finals followed by a Championship Game, with each game lasting approximately 30 minutes.

"We're incredibly proud that Major League Baseball continues to choose Durham as one of the cities to host MLBx," said Chrystal Rowe, General Manager of the Durham Bulls. "Hosting events like MLBx reinforces what makes Durham such a special baseball community. Bringing together MLB legends, elite women's players and some of the best collegiate talent in North Carolina creates an unforgettable experience for our fans while celebrating the past and future of the game. We can't wait to welcome baseball fans from across the state back to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for another incredible night."

Tickets, starting at just $13, go on sale Wednesday, July 15, at Ticketmaster.com. For additional event information, visit DurhamBulls.com.







International League Stories from July 13, 2026

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