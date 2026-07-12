Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Falls Twice in DH at Buffalo

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped decisions of 5-2 and 3-1 to the Buffalo Bisons in a doubleheader at Sahlen Field on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre saw its six-game winning streak snapped and heads into Sunday's finale needing a win to secure the series.

In game one, Spencer Jones staked the RailRiders to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a 412-foot opposite-field homer off Simeon Woods Richardson, but Charles McAdoo responded quickly for Buffalo, lining a solo home run to right in the bottom of the inning.

The Bisons took their first lead of the week in the second, plating a run on two hits and a walk for a 2-1 edge.

Kenedy Corona led off the third with a solo blast to center, tying the game at 2-2, but Buffalo again responded, scoring twice in the bottom half for a 4-2 lead, keyed by an RBI double from Yohendrick Pinango and a run-scoring double by Willie MacIver.

Buffalo added an insurance run on a Davis Schneider solo homer in the fifth.

Kyle Carr (0-1) took the loss, surrendering all five runs, four earned, on eight hits over four-plus innings. Woods Richardson (1-1) earned the win with five innings of work. Tanner Andrews earned his seventh save with a scoreless seventh inning.

In game two, the Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a pair of hits and an error.

The RailRiders leveled the game in the top of the fourth when Ernesto Martínez Jr. scored as Cole Gabrielson reached on a two-out throwing error, but Buffalo retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run from Pinango.

The Bisons added a run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 3-1.

Adam Kloffenstein (2-6) took the loss, allowing all three runs, two earned, on six hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts. Lazaro Estrada (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Conor Larkin's scoreless seventh notched his first save of the season.

The RailRiders and Bisons wrap their season series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. Brendan Beck gets the call for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will be opposed by Richard Gallardo. The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Friday, July 17, to start a nine-game homestand. Find ticket and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

10-6, 47- 43







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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