RailRiders Bop Buffalo for Sixth Straight Win
Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Buffalo Bisons 9-1 at Sahlen Field on Friday night. J.C. Escarra homered twice, and five RailRiders had at least two hits as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its sixth straight.
Escarra led off the game with a solo home run to right off Bisons' starter Grant Rogers. The RailRiders added a run on a fielder's choice for a 2-0 advantage after one.
Escarra homered again in the second, a solo blast 380 feet to left to extend the lead to 3-0. Buffalo countered with a run in the home half of the inning with a pair of doubles to cut the edge to two runs.
Tyler Hardman led off the sixth with a solo home run to center off Rogers. It was Hardman's fourth of the series and ninth with SWB in 41 games this year.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added two runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth, and one in the ninth to cap the lead at 9-1. Yanquiel Fernández and Hardman singled in runs in the seventh. In the seventh, Duke Ellis doubled in Kenedy Corona, and Escarra added a sac fly, plating Ellis. In the ninth, Corona singled in Hardman to close the scoring.
Elmer Rodriguez (5-3) worked the first five innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in the win. Brad Hanner, Yerry De Los Santos, Brad Hanner, and Dom Hamel combined to shut down the Bisons the rest of the way, allowing five baserunners over four shutout innings.
Rogers (2-8) allowed the first four runs over 5.2 innings in the loss.
Escarra, Spencer Jones, Fernández, and Hardman had three hits each as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reached 17 hits for the second time in three games this week.
The RailRiders and Bisons will play two on Saturday. Kyle Carr and Adam Kloffenstein are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, squaring off against Simeon Woods Richardson and Jake Bloss for Buffalo. First pitch in game one is set for 4:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
10-4, 47- 41
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