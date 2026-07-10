WooSox Game Information

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game will be televised live on NESN. Thank you.

JULY 10th ROCHESTER (6-9)/(51-37) at WORCESTER (8-7)/(44-42) 6:45 pm

Rochester Red Wings RHP Luis Perales (2-4, 3.94) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 6.25)

Winging It - The Worcester Red Sox - who have won the first three games in this series the past two nights - look to make it four in a row over the Rochester Red Wings and five straight victories overall when they play game four of their 6-game set tonight at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox won on Sunday in Syracuse, 7-3 to end their last series and roadtrip and have taken the first three games here vs. the Wings, 5-4 & 10-2 in a makeup doubleheader on Wednesday and 8-7 last night. A victory tonight would match Worcester's season-high 5-game winning streak (done twice). The game is live on NESN and can be heard on NASH 98.9 FM.

Three Times a Charm - The WooSox turned the first triple play in Polar Park history and held on to beat the Red Wings, 8-7 last night. The key play in the game came in the top of the 3rd inning with Red Wings on 1st and 2nd base and no outs. With the runners in motion on a hit & run, Rochester DH Yohandy Morales lined a ball that WooSox shortstop Nick Sogard leaped to snare for the first out. Sogard then flipped to second baseman Tyler McDonough to double up the lead Rochester runner and McDonough tossed to first baseman Mickey Gasper to complete only the second triple play in the 51/2 year history of the WooSox. Ironically, Sogard has been involved in both Worcester triple plays. The other came on July 19, 2023 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when WooSox 3B Bobby Dalbec fielded a hard grounder and went around the horn to 2B Sogard and on to 1B Stephen Scott.

Heading in the Right Direction - The WooSox have won 4 in a row and 8 of their last 10 games to go over the .500 mark in the second half for the first time at 8-7. They have also improved to 2-games over the .500 mark overall on the season at 44-42 - their highest level since June 18 (at 35-33). The WooSox are bidding for their 6th winning season in this their 6th year in Worcester.

The Drive for Five - The WooSox are looking for their 5th straight win tonight. The WooSox had a 5-game winning streak from June 4-9 to match their other season-best 5-game winning streak from March 31 - April 5 all in St. Paul, Minnesota. Those are their longest winning streaks since a club-record 9-game winning streak last year from June 1-11, 2025.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Last 11 games (9-for-33, .273) with 3 2B, 3 RBI, 7 runs scored, and 9 walks. Vinny Capra Last 10 games (9-for-35) with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 10 runs scored. Has a .291 batting average in 39 road games (41-for-141) with a team-high 21 RBI on road. Allan Castro Last 15 games is hitting .340 (18-for-53) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI. In his last 28 games is batting .319 (37-for-116). Mickey Gasper Has an 11-game hitting streak that started in early-May before his promotion to Boston and has continued in 7-games since his return. Overall in those 11 games (16-for-38, .421) with 5 HR, 11 RBI, and 12 runs. Tyler McDonough Has a 7-game hitting streak (9-for-19, .474) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 9 runs scored. Last 16 games is batting .354 (17-for-48) with 4 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI. Mikey Romero Has a 4-game hitting streak (6-for-18) with 2 HR & 9 RBI. In his last 22 games is hitting .301 (25-for-83) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR & 16 RBI. Braiden Ward Hit in 6 of his last 8 games (11-for-32, .344) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI and 10 runs scored. Has scored at least 1 run in 8 of his last 10 games for a total of 12 runs. Has reached base safely in 41 of his last 47 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 39 SB. Has been hit by pitch 20 times to lead the league. Those 20 HBP are an all-time WooSox record and are tied for the Pawtucket Red Sox (1973-2019) record for Most HBP in a season which is also 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .291 average at home in 29 games (30-for-103) w/ 25 SB. Joe La Sorsa In 6 relief appearances with WooSox has not allowed a run - 6.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO - with 1 save. Wyatt Olds Last 15 relief appearances - 15.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 24 SO. Eduardo Rivera Last 5 relief appearances is 2-0 - 8.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Tonight, 6:45 pm UniBank Fireworks to the music of NickelCreed; and Spencer Town Takeover, presented by Flexcon.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games - including the next homestand from July 7-12 vs. Rochester - are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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