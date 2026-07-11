Knights Come up Short in Late Comeback Bid

Published on July 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights made things interesting late against the Nashville Sounds on Friday. Charlotte trailed 11-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning but scored four runs and brought the potential winning run to the plate with two outs. A deep flyout ended the rally and the Knights fell by a final score of 11-9.

Jacob Gonzalez provided an early spark when he ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Galanie's RBI groundout later in the frame provided the Knights with a 2-1 lead.

Nashville's offense went to work in the top of the third inning. The Sounds rallied for seven runs and went in front 8-2. Galanie belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, but the Sounds added one more in the fourth and another two in the fifth.

Riley Unroe came through with an RBI double in the sixth inning on the heels of his two-homer game Thursday night. Chase Plymell did well out of the Knights bullpen and silenced the Sounds bats for 2.1 frames.

Then in the final inning, the visitors put a position player on the mound with a six-run lead. Charlotte came storming back with RBI hits from Korey Lee and Mario Camilletti. In the end the Knights needed one more big hit to complete the comeback.

Galanie and Lee each finished with three hits to lead the offense. The series continues on Saturday with Game Five slated for 6:05pm ET.T.







International League Stories from July 10, 2026

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